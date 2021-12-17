Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

