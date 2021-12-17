Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report sales of $51.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the highest is $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 435,255 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

