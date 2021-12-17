Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 168.95 ($2.23). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 166.70 ($2.20), with a volume of 5,724,397 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.63 ($2.68).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.13. The company has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($137,835.34).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.