TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after buying an additional 3,700,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

