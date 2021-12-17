TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $730.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

