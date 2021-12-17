TD Securities Increases Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$20.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CF. Cormark lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE:CF traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.05. 118,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.33. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$10.01 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

