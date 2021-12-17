TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 5,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. TDH has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TDH during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the second quarter worth $396,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TDH by 75.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

