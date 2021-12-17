TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 1,387 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

