Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica aims to boost shareholder value by prioritizing investment in its core operations. Its 5G network provides cutting-edge mobile Internet services, streamlining the entire communications infrastructure of Spain. The company intends to optimize its Hispam operations to enhance the Group structure and is on track to meet 2021 financial targets. The Telxius Tower sale, Virgin Media-O2 JV and accretive customer base drive its operating momentum. Its new operating model is expected to boost the digitization of the Group's operations. However, Telefonica continues to experience a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with pressure across both its B2C and B2B segments. Stiff domestic competition and a debt-laden balance sheet are potent risks. Supply chain disruptions and unfavorable forex dynamics pose major headwinds as well.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

