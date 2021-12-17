Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

