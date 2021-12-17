Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

