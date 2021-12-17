Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.64.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,391,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.