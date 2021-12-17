Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $914.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $918.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.98, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,027.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

