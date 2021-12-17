Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

