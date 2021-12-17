Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.19 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 67.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 47.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Eaton by 46.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $168.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.95 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

