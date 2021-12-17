Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD stock opened at $303.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

