Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,061 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $295.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

