Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 897 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 698.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cognex by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 432,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 54.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 896,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.