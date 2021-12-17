The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.35. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.43. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

