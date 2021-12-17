The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 161.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

