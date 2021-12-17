The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 4,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,477. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $62,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

