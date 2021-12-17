The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €101.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.07 ($104.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €71.74 ($80.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 1 year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 1 year high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.74. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.