The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of VLTA opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

