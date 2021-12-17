The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ABBV. Truist raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $133.28.
In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
