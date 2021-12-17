The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABBV. Truist raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

