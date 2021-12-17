The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. Big Lots has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 61.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 106,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $5,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

