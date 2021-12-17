The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $42.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

