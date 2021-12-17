The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Buy

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.20 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBR. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,551,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 311,641 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447,317 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after acquiring an additional 326,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,363 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

