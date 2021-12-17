The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $193,631,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. 134,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $385.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

