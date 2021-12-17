The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 153,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

