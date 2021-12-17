The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

