The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,039 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Western Union worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.