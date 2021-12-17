Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $428,000 Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DSP Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DSP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DSP Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSPG opened at $21.98 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of -156.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

