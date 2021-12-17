Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $682,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 219.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 127.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 230,902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,517,000 after buying an additional 135,807 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

