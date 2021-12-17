Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Roku were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,057,000 after buying an additional 193,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $219.01 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

