Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 12,173 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $108,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.