Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exterran were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

