thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.