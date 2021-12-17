TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.76. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 1,088 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $643.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp raised its position in TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $4,989,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth $3,402,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

