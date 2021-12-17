TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TMC the metals and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Turquoise Hill Resources 2 3 1 0 1.83

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Turquoise Hill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.89 $406.29 million $2.62 5.92

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% Turquoise Hill Resources 28.23% 6.04% 3.86%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

