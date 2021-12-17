TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$153.29.

X traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$124.92. 43,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,222. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0300004 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$665,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,805,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

