Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE TTC opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Toro has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

