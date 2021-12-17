Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 6,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTP. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

