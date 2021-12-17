Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 59.6% in November

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.