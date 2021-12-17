Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Up 3%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.67 and last traded at $186.13. 1,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average is $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.