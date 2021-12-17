TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 19.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. FMR LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. 1,240,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.