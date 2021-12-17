TransAlta Co. (TAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

TransAlta has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.16. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAlta by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

