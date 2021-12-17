Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.