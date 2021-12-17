Transform Wealth LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $591.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $647.29 and its 200 day moving average is $579.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

