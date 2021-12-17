Transform Wealth LLC Sells 410 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $248.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.23. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

