Transform Wealth LLC Sells 745 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

